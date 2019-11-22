Karnataka

Poll observer arrives

Abhishek Kumar, who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as an election observer for the Vijayanagar byelections, arrived in the constituency on Friday.

The Delhi-based IAS officer is entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring election expenses being incurred by candidates and parties for the byelections.

He will stay at the Hosapete government guesthouse.

People can contact him on his mobile number Ph: 6366716826.

In a release, Shiek Tanveer, Returning Officer for Vijayanagar constituency, appealed to the people to contact the officer for any election expenditure-related complaints and grievances between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. every day.

