Poll code violations: Complaints on cVIGIL to get status in 100 minutes

Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency general observer Neeraj Kumar on Saturday told the officers deployed on poll duties in the constituency to give a status report on the complaints received from the public on cVIGIL application within 100 minutes after the receipt of the complaints in connection with the poll code violations.

The public can upload details on the violations of model code of conduct and the malpractices, if any, directly through the mobile application. The complainants would get the status on their complaints within 100 minutes. The officers have to ensure this and also give complete details on the publicity expenditure incurred by the parties and the candidates to the expenditure observer, he said.

All vehicles that are being deployed for the elections must be equipped with the GPS devices, he added.

During a meeting in Mandya, he said the basic facilities are a must in the polling booths and the assistant returning officers (AROs) must ensure that the booths are equipped with the facilities before the polling day. The facilities include toilets, drinking water, wheelchairs, ramps and others.

“The elections have to be conducted in a free and fair manner. Make sure the model code of conduct is not violated and take measures accordingly,” the officer told the meeting.

The observer collected details on the number of voters above 80 years and the physically challenged voters who have opted to vote from home facility and the number of Form 12 D distributed in this connection.

While advising for ensuring voter turnout in large numbers to the booths this election, he said the officers must take up campaigns for spreading voter awareness.

During the meeting, expenditure observer Rohit Asudani said more number of FSTs and VVTs need to be appointed as it would be difficult to keep a watch when multiple big election rallies and election campaigns happen in the constituency. For the inspections of the rallies, more staff are essential to keep a tab on the expenditure, he felt.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif and other election observers were present.

Later, the observers Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Asudani, Kumar Preetham Ashok, and Deepa inspected the mustering and demustering centre in the Mandya University campus.

