Poll code violations: cash, jewellery, liquor among unaccounted materialsseized in Mysuru

April 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The authorities have seized unaccounted materials including jewellery, cash and liquor the cumulative value of which has been pegged at around ₹3 crore in the district ever since the election process began.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who is also the district election officer said that 162 flying squads have been deployed across Mysuru and this is in addition to 149 static surveillance teams deployed across the district to crack down on the violation of model code of conduct.

The static surveillance team has so far seized ₹81,64,855 by way of cash during the election process and the police authorities have seized ₹1,39,430. The flying squad has seized ₹11,36,630 so far.

Out of this ₹29,79,500 has been handed over to the Income Tax Department while the balance of amount seized is lying with the election authorities, police or kept in the treasury as per the direction of the competent courts. Out of this, ₹51,85,355 was seized by the static surveillance teams and ₹1,39,430 was recovered by the police authorities.

In addition to cash 137 gm of gold, 732 bags of rice each containing 26 kg, 722 food kit bags, 60 juice boxes, 73 vanaspati box, 146 boxes of sun pure oil has been recovered the monetary value of which is ₹19,69,467. This is besides 40 cookers, 20 tawa the monetary value of which is ₹26,320.

The total amount of cash released after verification by the competent authorities is nil so far, according to Mr. Rajendra.

He said in addition to the above teams, 14 excise teams have also been deployed across the district and the cumulative seizure of unaccounted liquor has been pegged at 93,612.87 litres so far the monetary value of which has been pegged at around ₹2.58 crore as on Thursday. So far there has been no case of suspected paid news reported from anywhere in the State.