Poll code of conduct: ECI allows Ministers to review rain damage

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-affected areas in Chikkaballabura on November 21, 2021.

22 November 2021 14:44 IST

Chief Minister reviews rain damage in Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts

As Karnataka grapples with untimely rain that has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, crops and adversely impacted people, the State Government has secured permission from the Election Commission of India for the respective Ministers to travel to the affected areas to inspect damage.

Region-wise NorthEast Monsoon Rainfall Pattern 2021 shows that 27 out of 31 districts in Karnataka have recorded 'large excess' rains.

Amid criticism from the Opposition about Ministers taking part in election related work, but not rain-related relief work, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 21 said that the government had sought permission from the Election Commission for Ministers to hold review meetings with officials.

“The EC has given permission to the extent that respective department Ministers can hold meeting with district-level officials to review rain-related damage. The EC has also allowed the Chief Minister to chair review meetings,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on November 22. He said that the ECI has clarified that district in-charge Ministers cannot hold review meetings.

Hassan, Ramanagaram, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts have borne the brunt of the rains, according to preliminary estimates of the government, which said that agricultural and horticultural crops on about 5.3 lakh hectares across Karnataka has been damaged. After an emergency meeting chaired by Mr. Bommai, the government allocated ₹500 crore for repair of roads and bridges damaged by rain.

The Chief Minister reviewed the rain damage in Chikkaballapura district on November 21. On November 22, he visited Kolar district after participating in the Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Bengaluru. He assessed the damage to horticultural crops, including vegetables and flowers, in Kolar district.