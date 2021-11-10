Poll code in force

Hassan

10 November 2021 18:55 IST

The model code of conduct in the wake of elections to the Legislative Council has come into effect, said Kavita Rajaram, Additional Deputy Commissioner, in Hassan on Wednesday. The election for the MLC representing local bodies will be held on December 10.

At a press conference, Ms. Kavita Rajaram said the notification for the election would be issued on November 16. The nomination papers would be accepted until November 23. The scrutiny of papers would be held on November 24. The last day to withdraw papers would be November 26. The counting of votes would be on December 14, she said.

Additional SP B.N.Nandini said the model code of conduct would be implemented effectively. The public and elected representatives had to adhere to it.

