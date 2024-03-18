ADVERTISEMENT

Poll code: Check-posts come up on Expressway in Mandya

March 18, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Yatish and Deputy Commissioner Kumara during their inspection of a check-post set up on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Mandya on Monday, for the enforcement of model code of conduct. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the model code of conduct coming into effect following the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, as many as 25 checkposts have come up in Mandya district, including on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Mandya jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Monday inspected the check-posts and reviewed the arrangements for enforcing the poll code.

The deputy commissioner, accompanied by Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, visited Kongaboranadoddi Gate and Nida Ghatta check-posts in Maddur taluk. They checked the staff deployment, CCTV cameras, vehicle checking and other activities.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif was present.

