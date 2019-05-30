Poll code breach: HC stays summons against Parameshwara

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the summons, issued by the special court to deal with criminal cases against MPs, MLAs in Karnataka, to Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara in a criminal case registered against him for alleged undue influence on voters during campaigning for bypolls to Jamkhandi Assembly constituency last year.

Justice Alok Aradhe passed the interim order on a petition filed by Dr. Parameshwara, who had questioned the legality of the FIR by the police.

The police had registered the case on October 24, 2018, based on a complaint made by the election flying squad alleging that Dr. Parameshwara had exerted undue influence on voters by stating that the road between Jambagi and Savili would be asphalted in three months if the Congress candidate won the elections.

It was contended in the plea that the police could not have registered the FIR without approval of the jurisdictional magistrate as the offence alleged against him was non-cognisable.