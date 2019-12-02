Poll code: ₹2 cr. seized, cash returned

The election authorities have returned ₹2 crore cash that was seized at the check-post in Manuganahalli near Mysuru recently, after ascertaining the legality.

The cash apparently belonged to the MCDCC Bank and was seized after those carrying it did not furnish valid documents for its source. It was being transported from Mysuru to the bank’s branch in Periyapatna via Hunsur. It was seized since the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

Of ₹2,07,25,300 that was seized, ₹2,06,35,300 had been returned to rightful owner of the cash (MCDCC Bank). The remaining ₹90,000 has not been returned as the authorities were apparently awaiting some more documents.

So far, liquor worth ₹7 lakh and items and vehicles worth ₹98 lakh had been seized since the poll code came into force. A total of 86 FIRs had been lodged by the Excise Department and one by the Police Department.