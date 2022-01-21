Politics should not be dragged into Mekedatu issue: Horatti

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has said that there is no need to politicise the issue of utilising the Cauvery waters by building an irrigation project at Mekedatu.

“We should not drag politics into the Mekedatu issue. It is not good,” he told reporters during a visit to a school at Uppin Betageri, near Dharwad, on Friday.

“The political mileage gained through such politics will not last long. Therefore, all should come together and fight for Karnataka’s share of water,’’ he said.

Mr. Horatti said he believes that Karnataka should strongly take up the inter-State water disputes issue and seek its due share of water in every basin. “But for this to happen, all party leaders should come together and speak in one voice. Just politicising the water issue does not suit any political party or its leader,’’ he said.

On the demand of guest lecturers to regularise their services, the former Education Minister said the services of guest lecturers cannot be regularised as there were many legal hurdles.

There is a long-pending demand to regularise the service of guest lecturers who have completed 10 years of service. But, this can not happen owing to legal problems,’’ he said.

He expressed concern that over 2,000 guest lecturers could lose their jobs if the State Government implemented its new scheme of appointing guest lecturers. “There are over 14,500 guest lecturers serving in various first-grade colleges. Around 2,000 guest lecturers may lose their job as they will not have the prescribed workload of 15 hours. However, they need not be disheartened as they will be reappointed when there is vacancy,’’ said Mr. Horatti.

He felt that COVID-19 cannot be controlled just by imposing a night curfew and other restrictions. “People should become more alert and exercise caution. They should follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing,” he said.