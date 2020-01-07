Politics should be kept out of educational institutions: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday that he was disturbed over one or two universities that have been in the news recently for the wrong reasons.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in Bengaluru, he said politics should be kept out of educational institutions and one should not disturb the peace on the campus. “There is nothing wrong in discussing ideologies but that should be done outside the campus. Universities are places of learning.”

Earlier during his speech, he expressed concern over the quality of education in Indian universities and said they should strive to be among the top universities in the world.