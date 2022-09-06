‘Politics’ over Bengaluru floods unfortunate, says CM

Entire Bengaluru not flooded as is being projected in the media. Only two zones are facing problems: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lashed out at Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for politicizing the crisis triggered from unprecedented rains in Bengaluru city. Instead of coming to the rescue of people affected by the rains, the Congress is engaged in politics over the floods in Bengaluru which is very unfortunate, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, Mr. Bommai said the Opposition parties should have joined hands with the government in addressing the crisis, especially in Bengaluru city where parts of Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones are flooded but they are busy in cheap politics over the rains in Bengaluru.

“When the Congress was in power, there was corruption in the construction of drains and encroachments took place. Let us not discuss such issues at this hour. All of us must come together and help the people in distress. The BJP and the Opposition parties can talk about everything on the floor of the Assembly later. The present time is not to do politics in the name of rains but to extend a helping hand,” he replied to questions on the Congress’ charges.

Mr. Bommai claimed that entire Bengaluru was not submerged as was being portrayed in the media. Out of eight zones in Bengaluru, two – Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli – are facing floods. There are floods because of encroachments in Mahadevapura and all 69 lakes in Mahadevapura zone are full to the brim because of unprecedented rains. “No drain can be sufficient to handle this kind of rain. There are challenges in three to four places but the government is committed to clearing all the hurdles. I have given directions to clear all encroachments that are the reason for the flooding,” he told reporters.

Mayoral elections

Expressing happiness over the election of BJP candidates as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation, Mr. Bommai congratulated Mr. Shivakumar and Ms. Roopa who were elected on Tuesday as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively. “I wish them all success,” he said.

The CM said the credit for their election must go to all the party’s elected representatives led by Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who were instrumental in BJP’s big win. BJP held the Mayor’s post in the last term but this year, it bagged both posts which is significant, Mr. Bommai said.