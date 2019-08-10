Politicking in the time of rain fury

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in press conferences during flood review, avoided questions on politics, though he hinted that a decision on Cabinet formation would be taken post-Sunday. But for many ministerial aspirants, expansion has been on their minds.

Conspicuous at every press conference was former Minister Umesh Katti, who sat beside Mr. Yediyurappa, often translating questions posed in Marathi and prompting replies. Among BJP circles, this has led to talk of Mr. Katti “reserving his berth” at the soon-to-be-formed Cabinet. There is also a debate in political circles on whether the choice would be Mr. Katti or Shashikala Jolle, MLA, who is said have the backing of the RSS.

Supporters of other MLAs have also been hovering around the Chief Minister trying to submit their requests. Some also tried to meet MLC Ravi Kumar N., who has the ear of the Chief Minister. “Any message given to him reaches the Chief Minister directly,” said a BJP leader who had come to meet Mr. Yediyurappa to consider inducting a Maratha into the Cabinet. They were told by a senior leader that the selection would be done after the party decided on the question of accommodating the rebel MLAs.

Interestingly, Vishwanath Mamani, MLA from Saundatti Yallamma, has submitted a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa saying he has no desire to become a Minister. “Goddess Yallamma will take care of all my problems,” the letter said. This is an indirect way of seeking attention, said a Sangh Parivar leader, who has been deputed to the BJP.

“These leaders are trying to avoid criticism that they are politicking during the floods. They have come up with such methods to show that they are in the race,” he said.