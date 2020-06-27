Politicians visit exam centres, draw flak

Bengaluru/Hassan

Some were seen interacting with students at close quarters

Many councillors, MLAs, and even Ministers have been visiting examination centres across the State, much to the dismay of parents and students, who claimed that their presence was upsetting social distancing norms.

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) has put in place measures to ensure that class 10 students can write their papers safely. However, there were allegations of elected representatives visiting the examination centres for photo opportunities and interacting with students at close quarters.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, visited an examination centre in Shivamogga and even interacted with mediapersons to brief them about the arrangements made. In Hassan, Bhavani Revanna, zilla panchayat member and chairman of ZP’s standing committee on education, visited the centres, while on Thursday Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda made an appearance too. The photos of these visits have been shared on several social media and social messaging platforms.

As per the examination rules, nobody besides those involved in the conduct of the exam, or students are allowed within 200 metres of examination centres. Moreover, none of the staff on duty is allowed to carry phones on the premises.

“I saw on television many politicians visiting examination centres. Politicians meet several people in a day and should be careful. At least during a pandemic, they need to avoid visits to the centres,” said a parent whose son is currently giving class 10 examination.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that a circular has been sent to department officials to allow only those involved in examination duty inside the premises. “I will now also ask all elected representatives to refrain from going to the examination centres,” he said. According to Mr. Kumar’s itinerary, he had visited seven SSLC examination centres in Bengaluru on Saturday.