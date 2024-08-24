Politicians these days are experts in falsifying facts: Siddaramaiah

Expressing concern over the current political scenario in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said politicians these days have a “Hitler-like mentality engrossed in distorting the truth”.

He was speaking at a national symposium on the ‘Role of labour movement in the development of Karnataka’ organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and former CPI(M) MLA S. Suryanarayana Rao centenary celebration committee on the occasion of the birth centenary of the late Communist party leader.

Beginning in Assembly

Pointing out that he and the late Communist leader had entered the Legislative Assembly together in 1983, the Chief Minister said back then, elected politicians did not falsify the facts. “Now, politicians have a Hitler-like mentality engrossed in distorting the truth. They are experts in falsifying the facts and making people believe what is not true,” he said, taking a dig at his detractors.

“Suri, as the late CPI(M) leader was known, was a tireless fighter who always warned the government through truth, without disrupting peace,” he said.

Pointing out that the government had formulated programmes for the welfare of the working class and is committed to their cause, the Chief Minister said right-wing organisations such as the BJP-RSS and the Bajrang Dal were opposing the Congress government’s guarantee schemes which are in favour of workers.

Reminiscing his stint as the Labour Minister, the Chief Minister recalled that Suryanarayana would not leave until workers’ issues were resolved. Tapan Sen, former Rajya Sabha member and CITU general secretary; Rekha, Suryanarayan’s daughter; V.J.K. Nair, CITU State vice-president; Janaki Nair, former JNU professor; and K.S. Vimala, Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane State vice-president, were among those who were present.

