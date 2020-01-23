Politicians’ morale hit by untoward incidents: Sriramulu

Minister for Health B. Sriramulu on Thursday said untoward incidents in the State where some MLAs have suffered have shattered the morale of legislators and the government would ensure proper security to all of them. The forces resorting to harming the people who are in public life should be dealt with an iron hand, he told reporters here.

In reply to questions on recent incidents involving Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in Mysuru and N.A. Haris, Shantinagar Congress MLA, in Bengaluru, he said those responsible in the cases will be punished as per the law and some organisations had been under scanner over these attacks.

“We had earlier sought ban on PFI and SDPI when Rajnath Singh was the Union Minister. As politicians, we go around and meet people. The politicians’ morale has been hit with the attacks by the disgruntled forces,” he said.

The Minister said Karnataka is a peace-loving State but some elements were trying to create fear and disturb the harmony.

On former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s reported remarks on the case pertaining to the planting of a bomb at the Mangaluru airport and the subsequent investigation, Mr. Sriramulu said Mr. Kumaraswamy should learn to speak responsibly on issues like this. “He should know what he speaks on serious matters. The former Chief Minister is not a serious politician going by his comments,” he replied.