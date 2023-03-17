Political tussle intensifies with registration of film title on ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’

March 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The fight for political optics over the narrative of fictional characters of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, propped up by the BJP as brave warriors who killed Tipu Sultan, intensified with saffron party and the Janata Dal (S) trading barbs on Friday. With an eye on the dominant Vokkaliga votes that are crucial in the Old Mysore region in this Assembly election, the fight only became bigger after a film title ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’ was registered.

Reiterating that Vokkaligas were being insulted by the BJP that is portraying them as killers of a freedom fighter, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took exception to the registration of the film title with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, and accused film producer and BJP Minister Munirathna of taking the title under the Vrushabhadri Productions. “The BJP is trying to sow seeds of poison through lies and myth, and it has turned its attention on Vokkaligas. This is a hidden agenda by the BJP to insult Vokkaligas through a smear campaign. By attempting to make a film on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, attempts are being made to rob the Vokkaliga pride on the silver screen,” he tweeted.

The Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda issue took serious a political turn last Sunday after an arch in their name was erected on the outskirts of Mandya during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arch, however, was removed later by the district administration, but it triggered a war of words between ruling BJP on the hand and the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (S) on the other.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that these were attempts to make Vokkaligas look like villains permanently in the history. “What is the relationship between Mr. Munirathna and Vokkaligas? Who will write the script for the film? Will it be BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi or Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan? They are sowing seeds of hatred against the community to which they are born into.”

BJP leaders reiterate claim

Meanwhile, providing another twist to the controversy, Mr. Ravi – without providing any historical reference to back his claim – said that if Tipu Sultan or Tipu Sultan’s ideology was alive, Hassan district would have been named as Khaimabad. Reacting to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tweets, Mr. Ravi told reporters at Kundgol in Dharwad district that the characters of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda are a historical truth. “I have never indulged in caste-based politics. I think he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) wants to call Hassan as Khaimabad,” he claimed.

Convener of BJP’s Election Management Committee and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje claimed that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda fought for independence. “The duo protected the Mysore royal family. Instead of feeling proud of their achievement, why is Congress-JD(S) feeling shy in accepting it.”

“They are not a new creation. Their names are found in lavanis and several dramas in the Mysore kingdom. But you cannot accept it. Because of your policy, they are not part of history,” she told reporters in Bengaluru.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who had earlier backed the Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda narrative, said: “It is not good to bring caste issue into politics during elections. Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda issue has nothing to do with politics. It is a separate issue. Discussion should revolve around development.”

Speaking to reporters at Challakere in Chitradurga district, he also said: “BJP stands by history.”