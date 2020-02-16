Political stability will result in good governance in Karnataka: BJP leader

Alleging that the administrative machinery in Karnataka in the past six years — under the Congress government and then the JD(S)-Congress coalition — had turned insensitive to the woes of the common man, B.L. Santhosh, national joint organising secretary of BJP, said on Sunday that the “political stability” in the State following the byelections to 15 Assembly seats would result in good governance.

He was speaking at the meeting of the BJP district unit. He said electoral success was not dependent on money, but on good governance and the way in which a party responds to the problems of the common man. Claiming that the benefits of welfare schemes reached only a small section of society during the Congress and coalition rule, he said people who were disappointed with the “maladministration” in the past six years now had high expectations of the BJP government.

Commending the relief works undertaken by the State government in flood-affected areas in August and September 2019, Mr. Santhosh said that through efficient monitoring of relief works, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had set a good example of “pro-people governance”.

Speaking on the occasion, T.D. Megharaj, president of the BJP district unit, said the party organisation would be strengthened to ensure victory in all seven Assembly segments in the district in the next Assembly election.