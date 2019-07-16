Political rift between Minister and JD(S) MLA over location of horticulture college

The decision of the State Cabinet to establish a horticulture college in Almel village of Sindgi taluk has led to a political rift between two Janata Dal(S) legislators, M.C. Managuli, district in-charge Minister, and Devanand Chavan from Nagathan constituency.

The Cabinet, recently announced the establishment of the college in Almel, while there has been a demand to set up the college at Tidagundi village which already has a horticulture research centre of the University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot.

Interestingly, when Mr. Managuli became Horticulture Minister, he had, in his maiden press conference, announced that he would get a horticulture college established at Tidagundi as it already had the required infrastructure.

But now with the decision of the Cabinet to change the location, Mr. Chavan is accusing the Minister of deliberately doing it as Tidagundi village falls under his [Mr. Chavan] constituency.

Mr. Chavan has been openly accusing Mr. Managuli of interfering in administrative works in his constituency. In a recent media reaction, Mr. Chavan said that the Minister is not allowing development works to happen in his constituency while also creating hurdles to projects.

The shifting of the location of the college from Tidagundi to Almel is seen as a political vendetta of the Minister against the MLA from his own party who accused him of interference.

Though Mr. Managuli denies any interference in shifting the location stating that it was the decision taken by the Cabinet, the decision, however, seems to be not welcomed by the people, mainly those who were hoping that the college will come up at Tidagundi.

Not only Mr. Chavan, now even the Grape Growers Association is opposing the Cabinet decision.

Abhaykumar Nandrekar, State president of the association, has found fault in the decision of the Cabinet, stating that the decision is unscientific.

“The Tidagundi research centre has all facilities, including adequate rooms, nursery and administrative office. It also has adequate space to construct more buildings based on need. When there is an existing building with the required facility, then what is the logic in constructing a completely new building which requires huge finance.

“The government should change its mind and establish the proposed college at the Tidagundi research centre itself,” he said.