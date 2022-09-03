Political polarisation by December-end: Ravi

Several Congress leaders have decided to quit the party, he says

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that there would be political polarisation at the State and Central level by December-end and several Congress leaders had decided to quit the party.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said that no party could remain on the map of this world if it lacked policy, loyalty and leadership. “Presently, Congress has reached such a situation. In a democratic country, Congress has believed that ‘family politics’ itself is loyalty. There is a need for loyalty towards people’s and country’s welfare, which is lacking in Congress and that has led to its downfall,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that as Congress lacked a specific plan and strategy, it was going away from the people. “Several of the Congress leaders are in touch with us and have decided to quit Congress. Whether you call it Operation Lotus or political polarisation, it is left to the people”, he said.

He said that B.S. Yediyurappa was an unquestionable leader and nobody could restrict him. While he has strengthened and developed BJP in Karnataka, the party too has helped him grow. Mr. Yediyurappa had already made it clear that he would strengthen party and soon he would begin his State tour. The next Assembly election would be fought on the basis of nationalism and development, he said.

On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark terming BJP as ‘serial killer’, he said that AAP which took birth in the fight against corruption was itself involved in corruption. “It grew up like a mushroom and would vanish soon. If there is no loyalty towards the party’s ideology, then it will not survive for long”, he said.

Regarding the case on Murugha Sharanaru, he said that the seer was facing investigation on charges of sexual harassment and the investigation would be conducted impartially. Subsequently, truth would reveal itself. “Before truth comes out, falsehood would have travelled around the town. But ultimately truth triumphs,” he said.