Political parties not concerned with issues plaguing commoners: SUCI

April 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties in the country were not concerned with issues concerning the commoners whose plight does not change irrespective of the parties elected to power.

This was stated by SUCI politburo member and senior leader K. Radhakrishna here while addressing the SUCI activists and members to mark the foundation day of the organisation on Sunday, April 23.

He said that people should realise that soon after Independence, the Congress pursued policies favourable to the capitalists and the BJP has followed suit in the present times and is supportive of investors. This has resulted in increase in privatisation of public sector organisations and weakening of the labour laws while pro-people and pro-workers agitations are being suppressed, said Mr. Radhakrishna.

The political parties in power in the present times function as agents of capitalists and no matter which political party comes to power through elections, the issues plaguing the commoners are not addressed, he added. Issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption have not been addressed and the working class should realise it and strengthen the Communist Party, said Mr. Radhakrishna.

SUCI district level office bearers B. Ravi, M. Umadevi, SUCI’s Krishnaraja candidate P.S. Sandhya, Chamaraja candidate G.S. Seema, SUCI members and students were present.

