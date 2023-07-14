Political leaders congratulate ISRO

July 14, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said it was a proud moment for India and a new milestone in India’s space research and innovation. “This achievement will inspire young minds of India to take up research in Science and Technology,” he tweeted soon after the successful launch.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said all our dreams and expectations are towards Moon, and the 45-day historic Chandrayaan 3 has started successfully. “I am confident that the Chandrayaan 3 will be completely successful.”

He said the contribution of Karnataka is there in every ISRO project in Karnataka, and the State’s contribution is in Chandrayaan 3 too. The former Chief Minister congratulated the team of ISRO scientists who worked on Chandrayaan 3.

Another former Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, congratulating the ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayan, said the entire nation is buoyed by this splendid achievement that’s a tribute to our age-old spirit of scientific exploration. “With this remarkable feat, India not only lifts its space capability into a higher orbit but also gets a major push to Atmanirbhar Bharath and Make in India, visions close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

