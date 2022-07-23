Political leader booked for firing in the air

He was trying to scare his neighbour over a trivial row in the outskirts of the city

Fear gripped villagers of Doddagattiganabbe, on the outskirts of Hoskote, for some time when their local political leader ordered his gunman to open six rounds of fire in the air to scare his neighbour over a trivial row on Friday. The accused, Janardhana, said to be close aide of MTB Nagraj, Minister of Muncipal Administration, had ongoing construction activities on his land. The JCB had damaged the compound wall of the neighbour Rajesh, a former bank employee, which led to a heated argument. Soon, villagers gathered at the spot adding to the tension. In the melee, Janardhana allegedly ordered his gunmen to open fire in the air and allegedly assaulted Rajesh later. Rajesh sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The Thirumalashettyhalli police rushed to the spot and recovered four empty cartridges. Efforts are on to locate two more empty shells, a police officer said. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Janardhana charging him under the Arms Act, 1959, and assault. Investigations are on.



