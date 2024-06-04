Political greenhorn defeats two-time BJP MP in Bidar

Two-time BJP MP and former Union Minister for State Bhagwant Khuba tasted his first electoral defeat against a 26-year-old political greenhorn Sagar Khandre of the Congress in the Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

Sagar Khandre is said to be the youngest candidate in the State fighting the Lok Sabha elections. He won with a thick margin of 1,28,875 votes by securing 6,66,317 votes to defeat Mr. Khuba who secured 5,37,442 votes.

Sagar Khandre is the son of Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Department Eshwar Khandre who suffered a defeat against Mr. Khuba in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 1,16,834 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Khuba defeated the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh by a margin of 92,192 votes.

Sagar Khandre established a good lead in the first round of counting and built it up steadily in all the 20 rounds and won polling 1,28,875 votes.

According to political observers, Mr. Khuba was facing anti-incumbency in the constituency as he failed to take party workers into confidence. There was discontent within sections of the BJP and even a legislator, Prabhu Chavan, expressed his resentment after the party gave ticket to Mr. Khuba, saying that he rarely visited the constituency after his victory.

Though the BJP won five out of the eight Assembly segments coming under Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency in the Assembly elections held last year, the saffron party obtained lead only in the Aland Assembly segment in this Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 4,686 votes have been cast in favour of NOTA. Of the total 3,651 votes polled through postal ballots, Sagar Khandre secured 1,155 votes, while Mr. Khuba polled 1,676 votes.

Congress activists and supporters of Sagar Khandre celebrated the victory outside the counting centre.

Sagar Khadre thanked the voters for having reposed faith in the Congress and also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Bidar district in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre for placing their trust in him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khuba accepted the mandate of the people and gave his best wishes to Sagar Khandre.

