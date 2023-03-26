Political destruction of Congress under the leadership of Rahul has begun: Amit Shah

March 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - GABBUR (RAICHUR DISTRICT)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the political destruction of the Congress has begun under the leadership of the former MP Rahul Gandhi, as the party was defeated in the recently concluded elections in States in the North-East of the country.

He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for a few projects and inaugurating 220 projects taken up at a cost of ₹4,283 crore at Gabbur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Sunday.

“The Congress was involved in corruption when it was in power as it treated Karnataka as an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). Therefore, development works had taken the back seat. Was there any possibility of development of the State under the Congress rule?” he questioned.

He also criticised the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government and said that there was no development under the coalition government in the State. “People of the State should give full majority to the BJP to form the government and help implement development works for their welfare,” he said.

Listing out projects that have been implemented in the district, the Union Home Minister said that the Modi government’s contribution in implementing new projects in the district is immense. “A new airport for the district is coming up, besides the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT). The railway line between Ginigera-Raichur under 50-50 partnership and the 325-km express highway between Belagavi and Raichur are among the key projects that have been taken up by the Modi government in the district,” he said.

“The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa changed the name of Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka and announced ₹5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for the development of the region,” he said.

Mr. Shah lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for providng justice to all communities by giving reservation and said that as per the new reservation formula, the Scheduled Castes (left) have been given 6% reservation, Scheduled Castes (right) 5.5%, Scheduled Castes (Touchable) 4.5% and Scheduled Castes (Others) 1%, while 2% each reservation has been given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas after shifting Muslims to EWS quota.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Member of Legislative Assembly Shivanagouda Naik and Shivaraj Patil and others were present.