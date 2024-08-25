GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political climate in the State has affected governance, farmers issues sidelined, says Kurubur Shanthakumar

Published - August 25, 2024 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
State Sugarcane Cultivators Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar said that efforts to resolve farmers’ issues have taken a backseat due to the current political climate in the State.

Farmers have expressed their ire over the “indifference” of the political dispensation in the State towards agricultural distress and other pressing issues amidst the increase in rancour of the ruling and opposition parties over the last few weeks.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of State Sugarcane Cultivators Association told The Hindu that there was nobody with whom the farmers could discuss their grievances as the concerned Ministers, the decision-makers, were busy politicking.  

While the entire State was under the grip of unprecedented drought last year, there have been crop losses in many parts of the State due to excessive rains this year while pending farmers’ demands on loan waiver, etc., are yet to be met, he said.

“Almost all the ministers in the cabinet are busy in countering the allegations of the BJP-JD(S) combine against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue of illegal allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as a result of which all other issues have taken a backseat,” said Mr. Shanthakumar.

In Mysuru district the farmers have been agitated for a long time over the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹3,150 per ton of sugarcane. But the cost of sugarcane cultivation itself is over ₹4,000 per ton and was higher than the FRP, which, the farmers say, was neither fair nor remunerative nor anybody in the government was listening to them.

Besides, the farmers have also sought a reasonable share of the revenue generated through processing sugarcane byproducts but it has been ignored so far and they were unable to meet the concerned ministers amidst this current political climate in the state, said Mr. Shanthakumar

Attahalli Devaraja, association secretary said that farmers dependent on irrigation are in distress this year in the Mysuru-Mandya belt as most lakes and tanks are yet to be replenished with water.

“This is because the distributary canals are yet to be repaired fully as a result of which farmers in the tail-end region of the Cauvery Command Area in Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar do not receive water from the reservoirs even though they are full,” said Mr. Devaraj. While this issue requires immediate attention, the government was busy engaged in fire-fighting exercises and countering the opposition, he added.

Though the sowing coverage was high consequent to good rains, there were localised flooding due to excessive rains that affected the crops.

The members of the Sugarcane Cultivators Association said district in-charge minister and revenue department officials did conduct spot inspections and apprised themselves of the havoc caused by excessive rains. But there has been no follow up action and farmers have not received any compensation, according to Mr. Devaraj.

