Political circles abuzz as Santosh holds multiple meetings on the eve of Shah’s visit

He reportedly gave examples of leadership change in Gujarat and Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party circles were abuzz with political activity on Sunday on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival to the State on Monday night.

B.L. Santosh, BJP national general secretary (Organisation), held a series of marathon meetings at the party State office. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior leaders were closeted with him for over two hours on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Santosh speaking at a party meeting, reportedly gave examples of leadership change in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, which set political circles abuzz of a possible leadership change in the State too. Mr. Bommai, speaking at an event saying his relationship with a seer would be the same whether “he was in power or not”, also led to speculations through the day. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said BJP was trying to replace Mr. Bommai because he was not from the RSS stables. However, party sources denied such speculations.

Party sources said Mr. Santosh focused on revamping the party organisation mechanism ahead of the Assembly polls. “The meetings focused on formulation of strategy and planning campaigns for the next one year. He asked us to revitalise page pramukhs across the State, who will play a key role in the upcoming Assembly polls,” a senior party office-bearer said.

Mr. Shah who will arrive in the city on Monday night will be here on Tuesday, on an official visit to attend the Khelo India University Games. However, he will also address a party office-bearers meeting. This will be his second visit in a month. His first was closely followed by BJP national president J.P. Nadda leading the State executive meeting.

A party strategist said as the Central BJP leadership has visibly taken charge of preparation for the upcoming elections, and a “major rehaul of the Government and the party organisation” in the State was definitely on the cards. Mr. Kateel also completes his term as party State unit chief next month.

With the Chief Minister recently saying he would discuss Cabinet reshuffle/expansion when Mr. Shah will be in the State, intense lobbying is on to secure a berth in the Cabinet. “There will likely be a Cabinet reshuffle with three to four persons dropped and new faces inducted before May 15,” a senior party functionary said.