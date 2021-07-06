Political bitterness in sugar bowl spills over as Kumaraswamy slams Sumalatha

The bitterly fought Mandya politics on Monday spilled over to Bengaluru as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy asked MP for Mandya Sumalatha to sleep in front of the sluice gates of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) to prevent seepage, if any.

“She is speaking as if she is the only protector of the KRS. If there is seepage, make her sleep in front of the gates and protect water from leaking. Mandya never had an MP like her nor will get one like her in future,” the former Chief Minister told reporters after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here.

The uncharitable remarks from the JD(S) leader came in response to concerns expressed by the actor-turned-politician earlier over illegal mining that threatens KRS and the seepage in the reservoir. Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “She has been elected on sympathy. Let her work properly. She will not get another opportunity like this. She is making statements out of personal hatred. People will not forgive her.”

In response, the first-time MP, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate and son of Mr. Kumaraswamy, said the words merely displayed the mindset of the former Chief Minister. “He is targeting women because they are considered a weaker gender. It proves his intolerance towards women,” she said.

Ms. Sumalatha also met the Chief Minister here soon after Mr. Kumaraswamy attacked her.

Defending her concern towards the nearly century-old reservoir, the lifeline of Mandya farmers, she said a report by the disaster management committee had also expressed similar concerns. She said she had raised the issue with the Union Jal Shakti Minister and during a discussion on the Dam Safety Bill in Parliament. “I raised the issue out of concern. Nobody likes to see it [the reservoir] damaged,” she said.

Ms. Sumalatha added, “I have not taken anyone's name nor personally attacked anybody. Why is he reacting? Why is he taking this personally? He is making a personal attack against a woman.” She also said it was an “open secret” in Mandya who was involved in illegal mining. “I am not opposed to mining; I am against illegal mining. Let there be a probe on the reservoir issue,” she said.