Political activities gain momentum in Yadgir as polls for CMC posts are scheduled tomorrow

Political activities involving the three major political parties — the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) — gained momentum as elections for the posts of president and vice-president of Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) have been announced to be held on Thursday.

The CMC has 31 seats. Of this, the BJP has 16 , followed by Congress with 12, Janata Dal(S) with two, while there is one Independent.

The local MLA, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also have the power to cast their votes.

The post of CMC president is reserved for general women and that of the vice-president is for BCA women.

According to sources, three members each from the BJP and the Congress and two members from the Janata Dal(S), who are claiming that they are the key aspirants, have already started lobbying for party ticket to contest the elections.

However, it is the party high commands that can decide about their candidature.

Meanwhile, these aspirants are trying to convince the voting members of the need to support them.

Simple majority

With the inclusion of three other voters, one each MLA, MLC and MP, the total number of voters reaches 34.

The candidates contesting for the posts must have support from 18 members to prove a simple majority in the House.

At present, the BJP seems to have crossed it with the votes of its 16 members, one Janata Dal(S) member, one Independent and one MLC.

On the other hand, the Congress, which has 12 members, has the support of one Janata Dal(S) member, one MLA, and one MP.

And, there is a shortfall of three members to prove its majority. However, the Congress aspirants are putting in hectic efforts to convince the voters of the need for their support to them.

“As far as numbers are concerned, the Congress is already facing a setback with a shortfall of three members. But the aspirants are trying immensely to get the support of the voting members. Anything is possible in politics,” one of its members has said.

The elections for the key posts have been declared after a legal crisis over fixing reservations was cleared.