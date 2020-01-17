Polio campaign from tomorrow

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has made arrangements for the polio campaign in Hassan district on Sunday. It appealed to the public to bring all children below the age of five to get polio drops.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, at a press conference, here on Friday, said 872 booths would be set up to administer polio drops to 1.26 lakh children on the day. “We have estimated the number of houses to cover to be 4.47 lakh in the district. As many as 3,540 vaccinators are involved,” he said.

To ensure children among migrating communities are also covered, he said his staff had estimated that there could be around 3.91 lakh people from different places. “We have identified 27,153 children among migrating families. We have worked out a plan to reach all these families,” he said.

K.P. Kantharaj, officer-in-charge of Reproduction and Child Health, said there had been no case of polio in the country since 2011. WHO declared India a polio-free country in 2014. “There are instances of polio in Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, we can continue to fight against polio only when all children are benefited by the campaign,” he said.

The department will send vaccinators on door-to-door visits a day later to cover children who missed the campaign.