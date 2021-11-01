Policy will be tweaked to ensure more jobs for Kannadigas: CM

To ensure Kannadigas get 75% of skilled and semi-skilled jobs

Urging the people of Karnataka to make Rajyotsava as the ‘Janostava’ (people’s festival), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government will tweak the existing employment policy to ensure Kannadigas get 75% of skilled and semi-skilled jobs.

Participating in the 66th Rajyotsava function at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on November 1, the Chief Minister said the government would take a decision to ensure maximum number of jobs for Kannadigas in public and private sectors. The existing employment policy is not being effectively implemented. “It’s not important how much money entrepreneurs invest in Karnataka, but how many jobs are they providing to Kannadigas.”

The existing incentive-driven policy for industries would be reviewed to ensure more jobs for local people in small and medium sectors, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise on good governance. He said Kannada would always get priority in the State administration, policies and programmes.

“Our Kannada language has a rich history of thousands of years. It is considered as one the most profound languages with rich heritage. We are blessed with rich diversity and natural resources along with the resources and skill to safeguard them as well,” he said.

Despite many cultural and historical invasions, the Kannada language retained its rich cultural diversity. “It’s our duty to promote Kannada, not only in Karnataka but also in other parts of the country and the globe. Kannada vachanas and folk songs should reach the length and breadth of the country,” Mr. Bommai said.

The new National Education Policy has encouraged teaching in the mother tongue, not only in primary and secondary education but also in higher education. Technical courses in polytechnics and industrial training institutes would be taught in Kannada. About 180 upgraded industrial training institutes would be opened soon, the Chief Minister said.

On the government’s commitment to eliminate poverty and regional imbalances in different parts of the State, the Chief Minister said ₹3,000 crore would be set aside in the next budget for various developmental projects in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Efforts would be made to complete ongoing or pending irrigation projects both in south and north Karnataka.

On providing a new direction to the administration, the Chief Minister said while officials should focus on implementing policies and programmes, elected representatives need to focus on policy formulation. The Mumbai-Karnataka region would be renamed as ‘Kittur Karnataka’, he said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh and senior officials of the government attended the programme.

PM’s greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Rajyotsava. “Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The State is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come,” Mr. Modi said.