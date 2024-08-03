Policy soon to channel CSR funds to education: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

The Karnataka government will soon formulate a policy to mandate corporates in the State to direct their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to education, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.

“We are planning a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to direct their CSR funds to education this year,” he said while addressing industry representatives at the 47th annual general meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Saturday. This was aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment, he said.

“We are also planning Karnataka model schools and urge corporates to come forward and adopt these schools. Jobs can be created only if there are job creators,” he said. “The government is committed to stand with the industry and provide all necessary assistance for growth.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was also planning a new tourism policy for the coastal region to enhance the local economy, and added that a special cell to provide hassle-free assistance for all investors was also in the offing.

BCIC president-designate Vineet Verma said the trade body’s aim was to create a broader vision for Karnataka concerning policy enhancement and reviewing and streamlining processes to ensure sustainable industry growth. “Our aim is to expand growth beyond Bengaluru into sectors like auto components, textiles, food processing, and electronics,” he added. It was also announced at the event that Brigade Group will set up Brigade BCIC Skill Development Park at Devanahalli on August 17.