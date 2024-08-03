GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policy soon to channel CSR funds to education: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government will soon formulate a policy to mandate corporates in the State to direct their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to education, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.

“We are planning a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to direct their CSR funds to education this year,” he said while addressing industry representatives at the 47th annual general meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Saturday. This was aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment, he said.

“We are also planning Karnataka model schools and urge corporates to come forward and adopt these schools. Jobs can be created only if there are job creators,” he said. “The government is committed to stand with the industry and provide all necessary assistance for growth.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was also planning a new tourism policy for the coastal region to enhance the local economy, and added that a special cell to provide hassle-free assistance for all investors was also in the offing.

BCIC president-designate Vineet Verma said the trade body’s aim was to create a broader vision for Karnataka concerning policy enhancement and reviewing and streamlining processes to ensure sustainable industry growth. “Our aim is to expand growth beyond Bengaluru into sectors like auto components, textiles, food processing, and electronics,” he added. It was also announced at the event that Brigade Group will set up Brigade BCIC Skill Development Park at Devanahalli on August 17.

Related Topics

Karnataka / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.