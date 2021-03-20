Policy on providing jobs to land-losers to be revised

Bengaluru

20 March 2021 01:30 IST

Clause in this regard included in lease-cum-sale deed executed by KIADB: Shettar

Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the policy on providing jobs to family members or their nominees in industries, to establish which their land had been acquired for, will be revised.

In his reply to a question by Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Mr. Shettar said a clause on providing jobs to land-losers had been included in the lease-cum-sale deed executed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The management of Asian Paints was summoned recently and asked to provide jobs to land-losers in a plant in Mysuru. After talks, the company gave jobs to 54 people, he said.

When Congress members Mr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, and P.T. Parameshwara Naik said industries had been denying jobs citing lack of skills and owing age limit for children of farmers and demanded that industries provide them skill training under corporate social responsibility, Mr. Shettar said such issues would be included in the policy and stringent action taken against those violating the rules.

In his reply to Roopakala M. of the Congress on taking back of 973 acres of unutilised land by BEML in KGF, Mr. Shettar said the Deputy Commissioner of Kolar district had taken back the land and handed it over to the KIADB for development of an industrial layout.

On Bharat Gold Mines Ltd. land, the Minister said Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd., an entity of the Centre, had commenced exploration of natural minerals on the land belonging to the defunct BGML and to identify non-mineral areas and handover the same land to be developed as an industrial park by the State government. Exploration would be completed in two or three months. If no gold mineral was found, the State would get 3,212 acres of BGML land and it would be used for industrial purposes.