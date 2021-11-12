Policy decision on home charging facility required, says Ather CEO

CEO and co-Founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta inaugurating the ‘New Experience Centre’ at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

12 November 2021 01:32 IST

Electric vehicle company sets up ‘New Experience Centre’ in Hubballi

The government coming up with a policy decision on making it mandatory to have charging facilities for electric vehicles at parking lots for multi-storeyed residential complexes will go a long way in promoting e-vehicles in the country, CEO and co-Founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta has said.

Speaking to presspersons after the launch of a “New Experience Centre” of Ather Energy at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Tarun Mehta said that while the company will be setting up public fast charging stations for e-vehicles, a policy decision on home charging stations will boost use of e-vehicles.

Mr. Mehta said that the company is enhancing its production capacity which is likely to reach around 10,000 units per month in another six months.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mehta said that the life of battery used in e-vehicles will last six-seven years and the company is focussing on further bringing down the charging time at public charging stations. “At present, it will take around 45 minutes for charging 80% of the battery. Research and development teams have been able to bring it down further and the improved technology will be implemented after further trials after a few months,” he said.

He said that the demand for e-vehicles from a city like Hubballi surprised the company and has also made it change plans based on market requirements. The company will be adding more charging stations across the country, he said.

Director of Bellad Group Agastya Bellad said that the response for e-vehicles has been good in the region and they have already sold 500 units.

Earlier, Mr. Tarun Mehta inaugurated Ather Energy’s 23rd experience centre in India and fourth in the State. The company has also set up four public fast charging points in the city.