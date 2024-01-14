ADVERTISEMENT

Policemen tried to cover up Haveri gang rape, says Bommai

January 14, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister has said that efforts are being made to offer money to the victim in an attempt to hush up the crime

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai has said that his party hoped that at least during his visit to Haveri on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will make an announcement regarding constituting the SIT | Photo Credit: ANI

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that efforts are being made to cover up the moral policing and gang rape case of Hangal by offering money to the victim.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that the police themselves have offered money to the victim in order to cover up the whole incident.

He demanded that the State government should set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the heinous crime.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s scheduled visit to Haveri on Monday, he said that the party hoped that at least during his visit he will make an announcement regarding constituting the SIT.

He also said that the Congress government is playing cheap politics and just as BJP women’s wing delegation was to reach Haveri to meet the victim, she was taken to Sirsi on the pretext of investigation.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contradictory statement on his visit to Ayodhya, Mr. Bommai said that Mr. Siddaramaiah seemed to be listening to his conscience now.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has Rama in his name but he had so long neglected it for the sake of politics. Now, it seems he has attained ‘enlightenment’ that has made him announce that he will go to Ayodhya after January 22. But as his high command is against it, he is denying his statement now. This is a proof of him being a confused man,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US