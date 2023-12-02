Policemen stage protest in Chikkamagaluru

December 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

Policemen of Chikkamagaluru town and their family members staged a protest on Saturday against advocates, who had staged a protest on Thursday night against the police over an alleged assault on a lawyer.

The protesters assembled at Hanumanthappa Circle in the town and raised slogans demanding justice. They alleged that the police were being targeted for doing their duty.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe suspended six policemen including sub-inspector Mahesh Pujari of Chikkamagaluru town police station, on Friday for allegedly assaulting Preetham, an advocate.

Family members of the policemen, speaking to presspersons, said the action had upset the police community and that the policemen were being punished for doing their duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector-General of Police, Western Range, Chandra Gupta and Mr. Amathe spoke to the protesters. The policemen urged the senior officers that at least six complaints should be filed against advocates for assaulting policemen.

The protesters told Mr. Amathe that Mr. Preetham had slapped Guru Prasad, a police official. Other advocates also misbehaved with police officials and snatched their cell phones, they charged.

Mr. Chandra Gupta told the protesters that the issues raised by them would be addressed. “We are policemen and we can’t act the public. We have certain responsibilities which we have to execute,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.