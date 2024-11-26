‘Policemen should earn common people’s trust through their work’

Additional Director-General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar has said that policing is not just a profession but a passion and way of life. A police officer should be determined to bring in transformation in the lives of citizens and derive great satisfaction from the realization that he is contributing towards making society a safer place to live in.

He was addressing police personnel after inspecting passing out parade of the fourth and fifth batch of Police Sub-Inspector (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) and the 10th and 11th batch of Reserved Sub-Inspector and Special Reserved Sub-Inspector trainees at Naganahalli Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Mr. Alok Kumar asked the policemen to work with a service-oriented spirit. “Policemen should earn the common people’s trust through their work,” he added.

Stressing on the need for making the police force more sensitive with policemen updating themselves with emerging technologies, Mr. Alok Kumar highlighted the necessity of regular and modern training programmes for all levels of police personnel to boost professional efficiency.

He asserted that the use of Artificial Intelligence and training in newer technology will become one of the essential parts of police training in the near future.

Describing the police as a vital State agency, he emphasized the need to transform the police force into a people-centric one, as serving people is its primary mission.

Besides criminal activities natural calamities such as floods and landslips have become a major challenge for the police force now-a-days, he said and lauded the exemplary efforts of the industrial security force personnel during the landslips in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.

Mr. Alok Kumar distributed awards to winners who excelled in competitions held during the training period.

P.S. Kartik from KISF fourth batch and Mallikarjun B. Kallolli of Special RSI 11th batch won the Home Minister’s Sword and the Chief Minister’s Trophy by emerging the best all-rounders.

Smita N. Kodia of PSI-(KSISF) fourth batch bagged the Rani Chennamma trophy as the Best Probationer.

Superintendent of Police and Principal of Naganahalli Police Training College Dekka Kishore Babu administered the pledge to 181 trainees.

