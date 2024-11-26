 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

‘Policemen should earn common people’s trust through their work’

Naganahalli Police Training Centre hosts passing out parade

Published - November 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Recruits marching during a passing out parade at Naganahalli Police Training College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Recruits marching during a passing out parade at Naganahalli Police Training College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Additional Director-General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar has said that policing is not just a profession but a passion and way of life. A police officer should be determined to bring in transformation in the lives of citizens and derive great satisfaction from the realization that he is contributing towards making society a safer place to live in.

He was addressing police personnel after inspecting passing out parade of the fourth and fifth batch of Police Sub-Inspector (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) and the 10th and 11th batch of Reserved Sub-Inspector and Special Reserved Sub-Inspector trainees at Naganahalli Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Mr. Alok Kumar asked the policemen to work with a service-oriented spirit. “Policemen should earn the common people’s trust through their work,” he added.

Stressing on the need for making the police force more sensitive with policemen updating themselves with emerging technologies, Mr. Alok Kumar highlighted the necessity of regular and modern training programmes for all levels of police personnel to boost professional efficiency.

He asserted that the use of Artificial Intelligence and training in newer technology will become one of the essential parts of police training in the near future.

Describing the police as a vital State agency, he emphasized the need to transform the police force into a people-centric one, as serving people is its primary mission.

Besides criminal activities natural calamities such as floods and landslips have become a major challenge for the police force now-a-days, he said and lauded the exemplary efforts of the industrial security force personnel during the landslips in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.

Mr. Alok Kumar distributed awards to winners who excelled in competitions held during the training period.

P.S. Kartik from KISF fourth batch and Mallikarjun B. Kallolli of Special RSI 11th batch won the Home Minister’s Sword and the Chief Minister’s Trophy by emerging the best all-rounders.

Smita N. Kodia of PSI-(KSISF) fourth batch bagged the Rani Chennamma trophy as the Best Probationer.

Superintendent of Police and Principal of Naganahalli Police Training College Dekka Kishore Babu administered the pledge to 181 trainees.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.