Policemen save life of a person in Tirthahalli

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The police staff attached to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in Tirthahalli stopped a person, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Yedehalli near Tirthahalli on Tuesday, September 17.

Ramappa, Head Constable of Maluru, and Lokesh, driver of the ERSS vehicle, reached Yedehalli tank in response to a call on the ERSS helpline 112. They found a car parked close to the tank and noticed a person struggling in the water.

The two policemen rushed into the water and brought person back. They took him to the government hospital at Tirthahalli. The person, an active member of a political party, allegedly attempted to end his life.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has appreciated the two policemen for their efforts in saving the life of a person.

