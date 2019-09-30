Policemen may be sent abroad for sophisticated training

As part of its efforts to modernise the police force, the State government is contemplating providing advanced training to police officials and constables in foreign institutions, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking after receiving the guard of honour during the passing-out parade of the sixth batch of Civilian Police Constables at the Temporary Training School in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that the government is planning to send in batches police officials to foreign institutes such as Scotland Yard, U.S. Police Academy, Australian Police that are known for their crime detection, forensics, traffic management and use of technology for better policing. The government is also committed to ensuring the welfare of police forces. The government would shortly decide on increasing pay scales of the police, he said.

There has been a steep hike in the number of cyber crime cases where advanced technology is used to commit crime. To tackle this, all police personnel would be provided with specialised training in cyber crime. The government and the Police Department have taken the issue of satellite calls made from forest areas of Belagavi and the coastal districts in the State seriously. Recently, police officials visited the areas from where satellite calls had been made. However, they did not find any clues. He said that police officials are not yet sure whether these calls were an internal threat (Naxals, anti-social elements) or external threats (terrorists). The department is closely monitoring the issue, he said.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Bommai said that the police would take all necessary steps to curb anti-social elements in the State. The department will identify sensitive police stations in the jurisdiction of all commissionerates and place them under the direct surveillance of an ADGP (Law and Order). The higher officials have been directed to map criminal activities in each police station limits and identify sensitive police stations based on the crime statistics for five-six years, nature of crimes committed, sensitive areas of the police stations, the number of outbreaks of violence reported and other parameters.

Replying to a query, Mr. Bommai admitted that crime is on the rise in the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate limits, including a shooting and stabbing incidents in the last few days. People were of the opinion that the police were not working properly and the atmosphere should be changed. The ADGP Law and Order has been told to constitute a special squad to curb the goonda elements and assign work to a select team. The team would book those indulging in violence and keep a tab on them and take preventive measures too. Similarly, special teams would also be formed to tackle the menace of drug peddling, illicit liquor, gambling and other illegal activities. This apart, an additional Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station would come up in Dharwad, he said.