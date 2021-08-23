Karnataka

Policeman killed as rifle misfires

A constable attached to the District Armed Reserve died of injury he suffered while cleaning his rifle after a training exercise in Davangere on Monday.

According to sources, constable Chetan (28) was cleaning his rifle after a training exercise on DAR premises when the rifle misfired.

He suffered a serious injury and was immediately rushed to hospital. However, he passed away mid-way. Chetan was a native of Malahal village in Channagiri taluk and had joined DAR in 2012.

Inspector-General of Police (Eastern Range) S. Ravi and Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth visited the hospital. Mr. Ravi has said that help will be extended to Chetan’s family members from the department.


