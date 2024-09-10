ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman injured as rod falls from flyover under construction in Hubballi

Published - September 10, 2024 10:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sub-Inspector suffered severe head injury as an iron rod fell from a flyover under construction in Hubballi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mishap occurred when Nabhiraj Dayannavar on duty was passing by the Old Court Circle in Hubballi on his motorcycle.

A crane was at work and an iron rod being used for the work fell off from the elevated road and hit him on the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he was wearing a helmet, the impact was severe and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On getting information, District Minister Santosh Lad and Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, who were in Hubballi for the Jana Spandana programme, rushed to hospital to meet the injured policeman.

Mr. Lad told presspersons that expert doctors are treating him and monitoring his condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US