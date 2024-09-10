GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman injured as rod falls from flyover under construction in Hubballi

Published - September 10, 2024 10:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sub-Inspector suffered severe head injury as an iron rod fell from a flyover under construction in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when Nabhiraj Dayannavar on duty was passing by the Old Court Circle in Hubballi on his motorcycle.

A crane was at work and an iron rod being used for the work fell off from the elevated road and hit him on the head.

Although he was wearing a helmet, the impact was severe and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

On getting information, District Minister Santosh Lad and Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, who were in Hubballi for the Jana Spandana programme, rushed to hospital to meet the injured policeman.

Mr. Lad told presspersons that expert doctors are treating him and monitoring his condition.

