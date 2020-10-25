Policeman earns praise for helping orphaned sisters

FB video moves ASI of H.D. Kote taluk to support them

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) has earned the admiration of residents of Shiramahalli village in H.D. Kote taluk after he turned guardian angel to two orphaned sisters.

The sisters — the elder one, aged around 16, had passed SSLC, while the younger one was around 14 years and had passed Class VIII — were living in abject poverty in their dilapidated house in the village after they lost both their parents about eight years ago. Their grandmother, who was taking care of them, too died a couple of years ago.

Their survival depended on the mercy of the villagers, who were giving them food. But, the situation took a turn for the worse during the pandemic.

Shivalinga Kabini, a local lensman, shot a video and posted it on his Facebook account with an appeal to help the siblings.

When ASI Doreswamy came across the video about five months ago, he immediately visited the sisters’ house.

“I was moved by their pitiable condition. There was no electricity in the house. There were no beds or mattresses. There was no toilet. There was no food in the house,” Mr. Doreswamy told The Hindu.

He immediately arranged for rations and groceries. His wife Chandrika joined him in taking the girls to H.D. Kote town in his car to purchase clothes and other utensils for them.

College admission

He has also facilitated the elder girl’s admission to the PUC College in H.D. Kote town while the younger one will continue with her high school education in the same village.

Mr. Doreswamy also got their dilapidated house reconstructed with a new compound wall and concrete reinforcements. He spent ₹3 lakh from his own pocket.