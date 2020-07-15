Police wield lathi to impose lockdown

The Raichur Police on Wednesday wielded the lathi to impose lockdown strictly in Raichur and Sindhnur city limits as the district administration has declared a complete lockdown till midnight on July 22 owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that several motorcycles have been seized as riders were found unnecessarily roaming around on the roads. A majority of shops remained closed. However, those permitted to sell essential commodities saw business as usual.
Torrential rain did not deter the police personnel from discharging their duty. A team of police personnel went on rounds even in interior areas and imposed fines on motorcyclists for not wearing face masks and roaming around unnecessarily.
Most of the roads, the Central Bus Stand and other areas that are usually busy with thick floating population wore a deserted look.
The police, meanwhile, set up 25 check-posts, including one each at Basaveshwar Circle, Chandramouleshwar Circle, Teen Kandeel Circle and the Railway Station Circle, and intercepted vehicles and carried out document verification.
Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar passed an order imposing a ban on public and private vehicle transportation in Raichur and Sindhanur city limits. However, there will be no restriction on vehicles transporting goods.
