Police who probed case booked by CBI

In a twist to the controversial single digit lottery ticket scam that rocked the State, the CBI has filed a chargesheet against 10 police officers who probed to implicate senior IPS officer Alok Kumar in this case.

The CBI has also absolved prime accused Parirajan N. of all charges as the central agency concluded that the accused officials fabricated and planted evidence to indict him in the case.

Sanction sought

The CBI officials have now booked B.A. Padmanayan, retired IGP, besides B.M. Kanakalaxmi, G.T. Swamy, R. Ranganath, M.J. Lokesh, B.N. Sheekanta, Raviprakash, B.M. Tippeswamy, B.S. Venugopal and Ravi Kumar who were earlier working in Excise Enforcement and Lottery Prohibition Wing that probed the case. The CBI has asked the government for sanction of prosecution against many of the accused who are now serving in the department in and around the city. After reversing the course of investigation, the CBI is now probing the reason behind implicating senior police officers in the case.

Reacting to the CBI chargesheet, Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar said that his name was dragged into the case unnecessarily.

The case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that hinted that Parirajan was in touch with Alok Kumar, but could not substantiate the claim with the documentary evidence in its preliminary investigation report. However with these findings, the then DG-IGP Om Prakash recommended suspension Mr. Kumar within 42 hours.

“During my suspension I was not paid salary for several months and subjected to mental harassment and humiliation. However justice has prevailed at last,” Mr. Kumar said.

Fabricated elsewhere

The CBI investigations revealed that the then IGP Padmanayana, along with junior staff, had visited the homes of Parirajan, with the purpose of destroying the reputation of officers, and raided him at KGF in May 2015.

During the seizure, the now-accused officers had recovered cash, lottery tickets, result sheet and mobile phone. The CBI, however, recovered the seized items and sent them to the forensic laboratory where it was found that it was ‘fabricated elsewhere’ and was not in the hard disk of the CPU in Parirajan’s computer.

The CBI further said in the chargesheet that the ticket and result sheet was collected before searching Parirajan’s house.