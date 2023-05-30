Police warns of action against ill-treatment of tourists in Kodagu

May 30, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan has issued a stern warning against ill-treatment of tourists visiting the district.

The police warning comes in the wake of the assault on tourists in Abbey falls in the district allegedly by parking fee collectors.

Speaking at the Kodagu District Tourism Committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday, Mr. Ramarajan directed officials to ensure that notice boards with a message for tourists to contact emergency services on 112 should come up in all tourist destinations and highways leading to tourist places in the district in the next ten days.

In the event of ill-treatment of tourists by locals, the Police Department will register suo moto cases against the persons accused of misbehaving with them.

Tourists from different parts of the State and the country will visit the district. It was necessary for locals and the administration to treat them well, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.C. Sateesha emphasized upon the need to ensure that incidents like the one taking place at Abbey Falls were not repeated.

Superintendent of Police pointed out that frequent trouble has been reported over the issue related to parking of vehicles in Abbey Falls.

Mr. Ramarajan said the Police Department will issue time-bound No Objection Certificates (NOC) to home-stays while seeking co-operation from everybody to the district administration and the police’s efforts to maintain a vigil against the use of ganja and other narcotic substances.

The meeting also saw demands for resolving the issues surrounding parking of vehicles at Abbey Falls, widening the road leading to the waterfalls and fixing a speed limit for the vehicles.

The participants also called upon the authorities not to focus only on Raja’s Seat, Abbey Falls and Mandal Patti, but also consider for development other places in the district like Somwarpet, Malali Waterfalls etc.

