Police warn history-sheeters of strict action in Mandya

Persons with criminal antecedents were on Sunday warned that serious action would be taken against them if they were caught indulging in anti-social activities here. A ‘rowdy-parade’, to counsel the habitual offenders, was conducted at the Police Parade Ground here.

Habitual offenders were strictly instructed not to get involved in anti-law activities.

K. Parashuram, Superintendent of Police, V.J. Shobharani, Additional Superintendent of Police, and other officials spoke to the habitual offenders and tried to gather information about them such as occupation and family background.

The officials were astonished when Shekar alias ‘Junglee’ Shekar of Chikka Mandya said he added the word ‘Junglee’ to his name after watching a Kannada movie ‘Junglee’ 100 times in theatres.

“We have been monitoring the activities of history-sheeters continuously in the district. We will take measures to extern as many as 16 such persons from the district,” the SP told presspersons. According to him, the department would remove names of 20 persons from the list after observing their behaviour.