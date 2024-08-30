ADVERTISEMENT

Police urged to register complaints against former MUDA Commissioners, board members

Published - August 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The complaint was submitted by advocate S. Arunkumar of Pragabhi Law Associates

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar, was urged to register a criminal case against former Commissioners of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for allegedly working contrary to the provisions of various laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was submitted by advocate S. Arunkumar of Pragabhi Law Associates, here on Friday, August 30. The complainant said that the provisions of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other relevant Acts were violated leading to a loss of more than ₹5,000 crore to MUDA. Hence, the police were urged to file cases against former MUDA Commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dineshkumar.

In his complaint, Mr. Arunkumar cited excerpts from the letter written by the previous deputy commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra dated 27/11/2023 to highlight the violations of the law under the KUDA Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also drew the attention of the Commissioner of Police that the jurisdictional Lakshmipuram Police had not registered cases of the MUDA scam and was content forwarding the complaints to the Commission constituted by the Government of Karnataka, to probe the MUDA scam related to irregularities in the allotment of sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Arunkumar said that the Supreme Court of India has held that if a government servant is involved in any act of corruption, then the jurisdictional police can register FIR and seek for sanction at any stage of investigation.

The advocate urged the Commissioner of Police to direct the jurisdictional Lakshmipuram Police to register a case not only against the two former MUDA Commissioners but also against all the concerned officials including the Board Members.

He cited various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and sought that a case be registered against the accused for abetting the crime pertaining to irregularities in site allotment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US