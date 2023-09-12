ADVERTISEMENT

Police unearth red sanders smuggling racket after suspects are involved in accident

September 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Gudibande police on Tuesday unearthed an inter-State smuggling racket and booked three people who were injured in an accident after their car lost control and overturned near Sadahalli gate on NH 44.

The trio were carrying 15 pieces of red sanders concealed in a private car heading to Bengaluru from Kadapa, when the driver who was over speeding lost control and the car overturned .

The highway patrolling staff found the trio injured and alerted Gudibande police. The police shifted the injured to the hospital and recovered the red sanders while checking the vehicle.

The police are now awaiting for the victims to recover to question them.

