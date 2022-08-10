Karnataka

Police unearth inter-State bike theft gang

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 10, 2022 23:39 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:39 IST

The Chickpet traffic police unearthed an inter-State bike theft case and arrested a person driving a stolen scooter from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The accused, Yaseenulla Khan, was intercepted by PSI Anjanamurthy and head constable Ananthkumar when he was riding the scooter without helmet. The police found that the documents had details of a different registration number. Further inquiries led Yaseen to confess that he had borrowed the stolen bike from his friend from Tamil Nadu.

The accused has been handed over to Chamarajpet police for investigation. The police suspect that Yaseen is part of the inter-State bike theft gang. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, while investigations are on to track down Yaseen’s associate and owner of the stolen bike.

